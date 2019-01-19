Wyoming ranked best state for outdoor recreation in the country

SHERIDAN — Wyoming was named the best state in the country for outdoor winter recreation this week, beating out nearby rivals Utah and Colorado in a report compiled by the website GoAllOutdoors.com.

“Wyoming topped our list as the top state for outdoor winter activities, and for good reason,” the site concluded. “This state has some of the most public land acreage in the country and is one of the five mountain states on our list. Wyoming is a winter wonderland.”

State Parks and Outdoor Recreation Office Administrator Dominic Bravo said the state is no stranger to winning awards for its outdoor winter recreation options.

“Everything from Jackson Hole being the top ski resort in the country based on Forbes Magazine to our snowmobile trails constantly ranking in the top five and top 10 in the country in SNOWWEST Magazine really solidifies this latest ranking,” Bravo said.

However, Bravo noted that the latest award goes beyond the state’s most well-known attractions and highlights the outdoor winter recreation benefits of the state as a whole. The state’s generous snowfalls, accessible public lands and mountainous terrain allow many areas of the state to accommodate nearly any outdoor winter recreation activity.

“We get amazing amounts of snow and the type of snow we get is just a great condition for everything from skiing, snow shoeing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, fat biking — you name it, it seems like we have it available,” Bravo said. “All of the Western states have some beautiful terrain, but Wyoming has some of the most uniquely beautiful areas in the country that I’ve been in.”

Those natural advantages mean the state is sprinkled with hidden gems that provide outdoor winter recreation enthusiasts, both local and out-of-state, with countless opportunities.

“Antelope Butte, I think, is going to be a huge mecca in the Big Horn area,” Bravo said. “…Even some of the smaller ski resorts, because of the snow we get and the location, and the region, really do a great job and are some of the finest places to be where you aren’t fighting crowds. You get the same amazing experience, if not more amazing, with less crowds.”

Bravo added that the state also makes maintaining those recreation areas a priority. For instance, he said the state grooms 3,000-plus miles of snowmobile trails each winter. And that commitment extends beyond state agencies. The prevalence of winter recreation activities has made catering to winter recreationists important in communities throughout the state, even smaller communities.

While the latest report may not come as a surprise to Wyomingites who already participate in winter sports, it should encourage locals who have considered taking up a winter sport that they have terrific opportunities right outside their door.