Big Horn rampages past Moorcroft

BIG HORN — The first quarter of Friday’s Big Horn High School boys basketball game resembled a video stuck on replay. For Moorcroft, it likely appeared to be a terrible case of déjà vu.

Time and time again, the Wolves tried to bring the ball past half court on offense. On almost every possession, No. 4 Big Horn stole the ball and converted the turnover into an easy bucket.

The Rams put up 30 consecutive points over a six-minute stretch on their way to an overwhelming 73-29 victory to open quadrant competition. The Rams moved to 9-2 with the victory.

Kade Eisele led the team with 23 points, including 19 in the first half, largely off of steals that he quickly turned into layups.

“We like to start full court (on defense),” Eisele said. “That’s how we like to open up and be aggressive and take it to them first, kind of similar to football, just like we like to receive the ball to open up the game and get out there.”

Big Horn head coach Mike Daley was proud of the excellent first-half effort, though it was a bit difficult to measure the team’s overall progress in such a lopsided game.

“Opponents need to know that we’re going to come out, and we’re going to give you our best shot,” Daley said.

Big Horn led 51-13 at halftime. At a certain point, the head coach didn’t exactly know what to tell the team when it led by 40 or more points.

“It’s pretty easy to stay mentally focused when you’re in a real competitive, tight game,” Daley said. “When the outcome is inevitable, it’s very tough to keep your kids focused.”

The Rams could improve in smaller areas like boxing out on defense and using the backboard on short jumpers, but it is hard to nitpick in a game like the one Friday.

Daley appreciated that the team enjoyed itself.

“If you play hard and have fun, good things are going to happen,” Daley said. “I think that’s the case tonight.”

The Rams clearly had a blast in the first half, exemplified in the second quarter when Eisele attempted an alley-oop pass off the backboard to Kade VanDyken, who couldn’t quite finish the jam.

Eisele blamed himself for the slightly errant pass.

“I threw it on the opposite side of the rim I should have,” Eisele said. “That one was on me. He would’ve had it if I would’ve threw it on the right side. Instead I threw it on the left.”

Moorcroft made several 3-pointers in the second half to make a little progress, but the competitive portion of the game ended after eight minutes.

It was only one game, but the Rams came out firing and showed that they should be a force to be reckoned with in the regular season.

The Rams travel to Sundance at 4 p.m. Saturday.

FINAL

Moorcroft…5 8 14 2 — 29

Big Horn…34 17 17 5 — 73

Scoring

Moorcroft — Stripp 17, Connally 5, Wood 4, Linder 2, Timberman 1

Big Horn — Eisele 23, VanDyken 16, Parker 12, McCafferty 10, Pelissier 4, Phillips 3, Johnson 3, Bradshaw 2