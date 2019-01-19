Excellent third quarter propels Lady Rams to victory

BIG HORN — The only points the Big Horn High School girls basketball team allowed in the first five minutes of the second half came before the ball was inbounded. After the Lady Rams made an illegal substitution, Moorcroft hit a free throw, adding to its total before one second ticked off the third-quarter clock.

After that miscue, though, the Lady Rams dominated the Lady Wolves over the next several minutes. Thanks to tenacious defense and egalitarian offense, Big Horn scored 11 straight points to open up a 44-22 lead on its way to a convincing 63-36 victory Friday against Moorcroft. The fourth-ranked Lady Rams improved to 8-3 with the win in their first Northeast quadrant game of the season.

After the team had foul issues in the first half and several starters had to take seats on the bench, Big Horn used its defense to jumpstart its scoring in the third quarter.

“They’re mature to know that we were in foul trouble and they had to adjust the way they played,” Big Horn head coach Kip Butler said.

At halftime, Butler told the Lady Rams to come out aggressive to start the third quarter, and they did just that.

“They feed off of each other’s successes,” Butler said. “…They don’t care who scores, who does what, as long as they get the job done together. Right now, that’s what’s really fun and just exciting.”

Sydney Schmidt led an extremely balanced scoring attack with 15 points. Five players tallied at least eight points and nine Lady Rams scored in total.

Alisyn Hutton was right behind Schmidt, scoring 13 points, including two 3-pointers. Hutton said the Lady Rams usually perform better in the second half after Butler reminds them to play together and with joy.

Hutton said Moorcroft’s speed gave the Lady Rams troubles in the first half, but the team came out with better energy from the full court press after the half.

“Every time we get a steal, I think it helps our team a little bit more,” Hutton said. “It makes us want to play better.”

Butler was pleased with the players’ belief in each other. He encouraged the Lady Rams to think about how to make their teammates happy, and it paid off Friday night.

“I find when we get them out of that ‘me’ state and widen their lens, they just become a better team,” Butler said.

Big Horn built a 15-10 lead after the first quarter despite an uneven first eight minutes. The Lady Wolves had many fastbreak chances around the rim but couldn’t convert several point-blank layups. Big Horn went on a 13-4 run over the course of about four minutes in the second stanza to take a 30-17 lead before breaking the game wide open in the third quarter.

The Lady Rams travel to Sundance at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

FINAL

Moorcroft…10 11 6 9 — 36

Big Horn…15 18 19 11 — 63

Scoring

Moorcroft — Feehan 10, Bonaguidi 9, Ka. Petz 4, LeFave 4, Williams 4, Ky. Petz 2, Braden 2, Jones 1,

Big Horn — Schmidt 15, Hutton 13, Trabert 10, Wallach 8, Cook 8, Frank 3, Lamb 2, Gee 2, Biegel 2