SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 9:30 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 12:54 p.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 5:36 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 a.m.

• Medical, Park Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Medical Alarm, South Thurmond, 7:48 a.m.

• Medical, College Meadows Drive, 9:30 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 10:00 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 12:00 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 12:54 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Dismissals — Rachel D. Noecker, Sheridan; Nova Estelle Noecker, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Assisting other agencies, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:43 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 6:44 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Illinois Street, 7:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 a.m.

• Counterfeiting, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:17 a.m.

• Warrant service, South Carlin Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Warrant service, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 10:12 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 10:25 a.m.

• Court papers delivery, Avoca Place, 11:16 a.m.

• Area lost property, Main Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Linden Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Drive, 2:26 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 2:35 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, West Works Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, West Fifth Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Dunnuck Street, 5:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 5:51 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Animal found, Horn Avenue, 7:25 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Eighth Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:38 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 8:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Custer Street, 9:04 p.m.

• Shots, Val Vista Street, 9:16 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Accident, Beckton Road; mile marker 8, 7:01 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Higby Road, 9:31 a.m.

• Fraud, North Piney Road, Banner, 4:58 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 6:40 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sherri View Drive, 6:47 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8:25 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 10:00 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sherri View Drive, 11:19 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• James S. Beatty, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court warrant, municipal court, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Richelle S. Schultz, 54, Sheridan, fail to pay warrant, municipal court, fail to appear warrant(s) x2, Converse County, arrested by SPD

• Christopher M. McClelland, 33, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Justine A. Beeson, 29, Sheridan, manufacturing/deliverimg methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tabitha M. Bougie, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Eugene R. King, 37, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 6