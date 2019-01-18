Local briefs

Birding at The Brinton set for Saturday

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum and Bighorn Audubon Society will present the next round of Birding at The Brinton Saturday.

Those planning to participate in the monthly bird walk should meet in the museum parking lot at 9 a.m. for the two-hour event.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Rd. in Big Horn.

Moonlight ski planned for Sibley Lake trails

SHERIDAN — The Black Mountain Nordic Club will host an evening of moonlight skiing from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Sibley Lake trails.

The organization will have hot water, chocolate, hot dog buns and fixings. Participants need only bring their hot dogs and a potluck treat to share.

Those planning to attend should come prepared with warm clothing, a headlamp, glow sticks and reflective fun. Parking will be limited, so attendees are encouraged to carpool.

For more information, contact the club at blkmtnnordic@gmail.com.

The Sibley Lake trails are located off U.S. Highway 14 in the Bighorn Mountains.

WYO to continue western film series Sunday

SHERIDAN — Back for its eighth year, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will continue to host the Classic Western Film Series Sunday.

Each film features a guest host, prize giveaways and free popcorn. The series was started in 2010 by then-board member Gene Sturlin — who is now board chair.

Each film is introduced by Sturlin and a guest host who touches on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from the film.

All films begin at 2 p.m.

This remainder of this year’s lineup is:

• Jan. 20 — “Destry Rides Again”

• Jan. 27 — “Denver & Rio Grande”

Each film costs $11.50 for adults and $5.50 for children and students. A package for each movie is $40 per adult and $20 for students and children.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.