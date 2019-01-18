Kaylee Mae Bryl

Kaylee Mae Bryl was born Jan. 8, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Alicia and Quinton Bryl of Big Horn.

Her sibling is brother Keven Bryl.

Her grandparents are Joe and Annette Bryl of Billings, Montana; Rose Kronebusch of Owatonna, Minnesota; and Patrick and Joann Hillshiem of Goodhue, Minnesota.

Kylee Jean Huxley

Kylee Jean Huxley was born Jan. 11, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

She was welcomed by parent Rebecca Huxley of Sheridan.

Her siblings are sisters Mattie Joe and Abigale Lynn.

Her grandmother is Denise Velasca of Sheridan.