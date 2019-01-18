FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

New faces

Home|Announcements|Birth Announcements|New faces

Kaylee Mae Bryl

Kaylee Mae Bryl was born Jan. 8, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Alicia and Quinton Bryl of Big Horn.

Her sibling is brother Keven Bryl.

Her grandparents are Joe and Annette Bryl of Billings, Montana; Rose Kronebusch of Owatonna, Minnesota; and Patrick and Joann Hillshiem of Goodhue, Minnesota.

 

Kylee Jean Huxley

Kylee Jean Huxley was born Jan. 11, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

She was welcomed by parent Rebecca Huxley of Sheridan.

Her siblings are sisters Mattie Joe and Abigale Lynn.

Her grandmother is Denise Velasca of Sheridan.

By |Jan. 18, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN