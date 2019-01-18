VA plans Creative Arts Festival

SHERIDAN — Veterans are a diverse population with a broad spectrum of talents — for many, that translates to a sense of creativity that comes in multiple forms. With that in mind, the recreation therapy team with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System staff invites all veterans throughout Wyoming to take part in the annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival. The festival is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and includes a competition for veterans enrolled with the Sheridan VA Health Care System and an art show for all veterans who are interested in providing items.

Entries for the competition and art show are due March 1. This year, the competition features more than 100 categories in the following divisions: music, drama, creative writing, dance and art. Entries must be material created after April 1, 2018 (except for the military combat experience category). First-place entries in the competition will move on to the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

For more information and contest rules, see www.sheridan.va.gov.