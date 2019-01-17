SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Metz Road, 8:23 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Lift assist, Park Street, 7:48 a.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:13 a.m.

• SCSO assist, Darlington Road, 12:39 p.m.

• Trauma, Works Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Medical, North 10th Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Trauma, Metz Road, 8:22 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Street, 9:41 p.m.

• PD assist, West 12th Street, 10:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 WB, Ranchester, 7:24 a.m.

• Minor in posession, Highway 335; Big Horn High School, Big Horn, 11:16 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:37 a.m.

• Welfare check, Darlington Road, 12:24 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, River Rock Road, 12:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beckton Road and Soldier Creek Road, 9:50 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jeffery D. Sage, 40, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Dylan J. Weaver, 19, Sheridan, fail to maintain lane, DUI, burglary, credit card fraud, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 3