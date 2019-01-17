Local briefs

Concert series to continue at Sheridan Inn

SHERIDAN — A winter dance and concert series will return to the Sheridan Inn this winter thanks to “Friends of the Sheridan Inn,” a nonprofit that supports western artists of all types. Each week’s show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with those age 10 and younger getting in free of charge. All proceeds go to the bands.

The lineup for the rest of the season is as follows:

• Jan. 18 — Band of Outlaws

• Jan. 25 — Justin Beasley

• Feb. 1 — Band of Outlaws

• Feb. 8 — Tris Munsick and the Innocents

• Feb. 15 — Band of Outlaws

• Feb. 22 — No concert

• March 1 — Band of Outlaws

• March 8 — Dave Munsick

• March 15 — Band of Outlaws

• March 22 — no concert

• March 29 — Dave Munsick

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.

WYO to offer ‘This is NOT a Midlife Crisis’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer “This is NOT a Midlife Crisis” Saturday at 7 p.m.

The comedy show from standup comedian and radio personality Dickey Bill Wagner will look at life from a middle-aged point of view. The show is rated PG-13.

The performance will take place in the Mars Theater and is general admission.

The cost is $18.50 for adults and $15.50 for seniors, military and students. All tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.

SHRM to offer presentation on financial acumen

SHERIDAN — Society of Human Resources Big Horn Mountain Chapter will offer a luncheon and education program Jan. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program provided by Jeremy Smith will focus on financial acumen in human resources. Smith will talk about nonprofit human resources finance, where it is all about expense control and not revenue generation. Discussion will include employee motivation where money cannot be used as the primary performance incentive.

RSVP is required by Jan. 14 at noon. The cost is $13 for SHRM members and $15 for nonmembers.

Contact Nicole Hamilton at nhamilton@sheridanwy.net for additional information.

The luncheon will take place at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s downtown location, 61 S. Gould St.

Big Horn Woman’s Club to gather

BIG HORN — Big Horn Woman’s Club will meet Friday at 1:30 p.m.

A presentation about the foster parent and foster grandparenting programs in Sheridan will be heard by the group.

The meeting is free and open to all women.

For more information, call Peg Cullen at 307-689-9345.

The clubhouse is located in Big Horn at 314 S. Second St.