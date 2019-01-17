Community Conversation to focus on workplace harassment

SHERIDAN – The Center for a Vital Community will host a third round of Community Conversations on Jan. 24 and 26, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Room at 61 S. Gould St.

The subject of this conversation is community members’ experiences with workplace harassment.

The session Jan. 24 is from 2-5 p.m. and the Jan. 26 session is from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Community Conversations is a way to talk about tough subjects where everyone can contribute their thoughts and experiences in a safe and constructive environment,“ CVC Director Amy Albrecht explained. “Our hope is that when difficult or divisive issues come up in our community, we can discuss them using this process.

“This is not about winning or blaming,” she added. “No matter who you are or what your experiences have been, this is about listening for understanding and being heard.”

Community Conversations take place in groups of 8-12 people with a trained facilitator. Sessions tend to last the entire three hours and snacks will be available.

Past Community Conversations subjects included experiences around being an outsider and affordable housing. All community members are invited to attend, and there is no need to sign up in advance.

For more information, contact Julie Greer at the CVC, 307-675-0833.