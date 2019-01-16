FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block East Brundage Lane, 3:59 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Falcon Ridge Court, 7:54 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, 1800 block Bighorn Avenue, 1:24 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:30 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street , 3:50 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks, 5:17 a.m. Street

• Trauma, 200 Smith Street, 10:05 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Trauma, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 11:18 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 2:40 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block East Brundage Lane, 3:39 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 6:33 p.m.

• Medical, 500 block Falcon Ridge Court, 7:53 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 1:36 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 a.m.

• Threats; cold, Sugarland Drive, 8:28 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Woodland Park, 7:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, Circle 3 Drive, 10:44 a.m.

• Fraud, Lilac Court, 11:04 a.m.

• Harassment, South Gould Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Park, 11:56 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 12:10 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Long Drive, 1:46 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Fourth Avenue East, 2:10 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 2:15 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Hill Pond Drive, 2:16 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 2:44 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Heald Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 3:41 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:50 p.m.

• Theft cold, Val Vista Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Drug, Fairway Lane, 4:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Custody dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Elder abuse, Sugar View Drive, 4:33 p.m.

• Domestic, North Gould Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Spaulding Street, 5:12 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 5:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson, 5:45 p.m.

• Child endangerment, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:57 p.m.

• Barking dog, King Street, 7:13 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Frank Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:26 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• DUI, citizen’s report, Main Street, Dayton, 3:32 p.m.

• Records only, Badger Creek Road, 4:03 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Jefferson Street, 5:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, Cottonwood Drive and Dee Drive, 7:05 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Christopher M McClelland, 33, Sheridan, property destruction, criminal entry, intoxicated pedestrian, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James S Proffit, 47, Sheridan, DUI, no insurance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Tuesday

• David E Greer, 40, Sheridan, interfere with emergency call, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sheray L Nichols, 27, Cheyenne, DUS, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, child endangerment, interfere with emergency call, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Darion M Lafond, 20, Sheridan, fail to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD. Fail to pay warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

