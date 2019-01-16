Swimmers compete in Casper

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team competed in a dual against Kelly Walsh Tuesday in Casper. The Broncs fell to the Trojans 146-55 but had a few swimmers qualify for state.

Bryson Shosten swam a state qualifying time in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. He won the 200 with a time of 2 minutes, 0.51 seconds, and touched first in the 500, clocking in at 5:32.71.

Thomas Yates also punched a ticket to state in the 100-yard freestyle, placing first with a recorded time of 1:02.81.

Yates and Shosten also swam the first leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay — with Cisco Gallegos and Matt Thompson — that capped the meet with a victory, swimming a 4:01.26, which was more that eight seconds faster than the second-place team.

The Broncs and Trojans meet again in another dual in Sheridan Jan. 25.