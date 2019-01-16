Local briefs

SAGE to offer after-school art

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will offer after-school art classes with Arin Waddell beginning Jan. 30.

The classes are open to children ages 8-12 and will take place each Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. through March 6.

Classes will include an exploration of a wide variety of projects and materials via literacy-based arts instruction.

The cost is $50 for the six-week session, and scholarships are available. Registration is available at the YMCA or at sheridanymca.org.

Classes will take place at SAGE Community Arts, located at 21 W. Brundage St.

Brown to present on overland migration at library

SHERIDAN — Mike Brown of Sheridan will present a program on the overland migration to California, a period that roughly spans from 1843 to 1869.

The story of the California Trail is seen through the eyes and experiences of various emigrants making the journey. The presentation will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Inner Circle of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

Brown has given various presentations about the American West throughout southeastern Wyoming and the surrounding states. He worked for the Bureau of Land Management for several years interpreting and managing National Historic Trails.

For more information, call 307-674-8585, ext. 29. The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

Art reception planned for Thursday

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts opened the “Conceptual Realism” exhibition last week. The show will remain on display through Feb. 7.

The exhibition will include works from Ken Little, Lynne Thorpe, Arin Waddell and Maggy Rozycki Hiltner.

A reception for the show will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.