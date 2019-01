SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Free Tax Service will offer free income tax return preparation for the residents of Sheridan and Johnson counties beginning next month.

Tax sessions will be held at Sheridan College.

For an appointment, call 307-710-1022 or see a full schedule at wyomingfreetaxservice.org. The service will be available Feb. 3 through April 8.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.