Walmart to offer drive-up grocery service

SHERIDAN — Soon, the Walmart store on Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan will join several others in its franchise in a large construction project in an effort to enhance customer experience. While construction will minimally affect consumers during the process, the company hopes to provide ease in shopping for those with limited abilities.

Sheridan’s Walmart store manager Matt Gomke said the remodel will include concrete-sealed floors, new paint, energy-efficient refrigeration, new registers, refreshed departments and an updated pharmacy.

A new drive-up area will be available exclusively for the company’s newest feature — online grocery pickup. The free service enables customers to order groceries online and pick them up at the local Walmart store without leaving their cars. The drive-up window will only be used for the online grocery pickup service.

The remodel will be conducted in stages, both for interior and exterior construction, causing “minimal disruption to shoppers,” Gomke said. Construction is estimated to be completed by this spring.”

Walmart will make updates to several Wyoming locations in 2019, but public relations staff for Wyoming did not specify which stores in the state would be receiving the new service.

Other Walmart stores throughout the United States provide something similar, but even more specialized, in Jetblack. Jetblack allows Walmart customers to pay $50 a month for personal shoppers for items outside of daily grocery items, according to an article written by Charisse Jones of USA Today. For now, Sheridan’s store will complete this project and institute the online grocery pickup service.

Markets for Walmart grocery pickup services started in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, Florida and Utah. Walmart furthered the service in June 2018 to South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia.

Construction is just beginning at the Sheridan Walmart; the service should be available this spring.