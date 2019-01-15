SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Airport Road, 5:32 a.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block Dunnuck Street, 5:57 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block North Main Street, 3:47 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2200 block North Main Street, 9:42 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• RMA assist, Beaver Creek Drive, 6:35 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admissions — Sharlie R. Kiosse

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:57 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 2:24 a.m.

• Accident; careless driving, North Main Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Kooi Street, 11:17 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance; fraud, East 9th Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Alarm, South Main Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Lost property, 1:23 p.m.

• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 3:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 3: 43 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Gould Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Damaged property, Sugarland Drive, 5:37 p.m.

• Dispute all others, North Gould Street, 6:07 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 6:51 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:15 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:22 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:02 p.m.

• Barking dog, College Avenue, 9:45 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Michael Drive, 9:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:30 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Assist WHP, Coffeen Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue; Highway 332, 4:35 p.m.

• Damaged property, fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:02 p.m.

• Assist WHP, US Highway 87, Banner, 6:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 9:20 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• None

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4