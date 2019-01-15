SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Airport Road, 5:32 a.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block Dunnuck Street, 5:57 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block North Main Street, 3:47 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2200 block North Main Street, 9:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• RMA assist, Beaver Creek Drive, 6:35 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• Admissions — Sharlie R. Kiosse
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:57 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 2:24 a.m.
• Accident; careless driving, North Main Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Kooi Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance; fraud, East 9th Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Alarm, South Main Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Lost property, 1:23 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 3:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 3: 43 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Gould Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Damaged property, Sugarland Drive, 5:37 p.m.
• Dispute all others, North Gould Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Medical, West 12th Street, 6:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:02 p.m.
• Barking dog, College Avenue, 9:45 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Michael Drive, 9:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist WHP, Coffeen Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue; Highway 332, 4:35 p.m.
• Damaged property, fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:02 p.m.
• Assist WHP, US Highway 87, Banner, 6:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 9:20 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• None
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 64
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 4