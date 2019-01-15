Local briefs

Avalanche class planned for Jan. 18-19

SHERIDAN — A two-day avalanche class including a lecture and outdoor learning opportunity will take place Jan. 18-19.

The lecture set for Friday will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Extension office, located at the intersection of Dome Loop and Arena Drive.

The outdoor portion of the class will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.

There are no prerequisites for the course, but attendees should be prepared to go outside.

If participants own or can borrow avalanche rescue gear (beacon, shovel and probe), they are asked to bring those items to the Saturday portion of the class.

There is no minimum age for individuals to participate.

Space is limited, so participants are asked to sign up by calling 307-673-4701. The workshop is free.

Sheridan Community Land Trust, Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center and Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area representatives are organizing the class.

DAR to gather Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Thursday at 1 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the downtown Sheridan Memorial Hospital Conference room at 61 S. Gould St.

For more information, contact Nancy Talbott at 361-522-1503.

Relay for Life kickoff planned for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — A Relay for Life kickoff event will take place Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse.

The event will include a “name that tune” challenge and allow teams to sign up for the 2019 Relay for Life event.

The event is family friendly, and there will be songs and games for all ages.

For more information, contact Michelle Edwards at 307-620-9075. Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.