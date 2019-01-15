Qdoba’s Food for Funds benefits SCLT

SHERIDAN — On Jan. 8, Qdoba Mexican Eats Director of Marketing JennaRae Akers presented a check for $500 to the Sheridan Community Land Trust — a contribution from a Food For Funds Night held in December.

“We enjoy using the trails,” Akers said as to why Sheridan Community Land Trust was one of eight community organizations Qdoba selected for the second year of its Food For Funds program.

She explained that Food For Funds was conceived as a way to give back to nonprofit organizations whose missions are not only near and dear to her family’s hearts, but who positively impact a large number of people in the Sheridan area. Qdoba’s Food For Funds program continues on Feb. 11 where Highland Park Elementary will benefit, followed by Woodland Park Elementary on Feb. 25.

On those nights, 25 percent of the dollar amount of guests’ order will be donated to the featured organization when the guests mention the feature organization at the register. In seven months, Food For Funds has raised more than $7,000 for local community organizations.

“In a community that’s filled with fantastic organizations, we’re honored to be selected by Qdoba for a program like Food For Funds,” remarked Mike Evers, Sheridan Community Land Trust president. “Our goal is to make it easier for people living in and visiting Sheridan to enjoy the outdoors through the Red Grade, Soldier Ridge and Tongue River trail systems while conserving the open spaces and working ranchlands that make our community a special place. This donation helps us accomplish those goals, and for that, we’re grateful. Thank you, Qdoba.”

Akers agreed.

“Our family loves to be outdoors and we believe in what Sheridan Community Land Trust is doing,” she said. “They help make Sheridan an even better place.”