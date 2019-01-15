Personality tests: Take them or leave them?

Personality tests can be a bit controversial.

Part of the population — myself included — lives for personality tests and enjoys learning about friends, family and co-workers in new ways. Another part of the population sees them as restrictive and judgmental. The group that’s left from that mix couldn’t care less about personality tests and avoids them at all costs.

Which one to take?

A wide array of personality tests exist, many of which are used in business settings to help co-workers relate to one another. A former employer of my brother’s in Fort Collins sent around the 16 Personalities test — a free test online that determines your Myers Briggs “letters” — to help staffers connect and communicate more efficiently.

The website notes 163,567,196 tests taken so far underneath a large quote that reads, “It’s so incredible to finally be understood.”

One of recent interest is the DiSC assessment. DiSC, which stands for Dominance, Influence, Steadiness and Compliance, branches out into sub-categories but remains fairly straightforward. Instead of Myers-Briggs’ 16 letter combinations, the DiSC traditionally includes a few combinations of each letter.

The Enneagram is another popular test and comes complete with an institute to help decipher between the nine personality types.

I’m a proud ENFP (Myers Briggs), solid i (DiSC) and Type 7 (Enneagram). My roommate — who was instructed to take the DiSC test by the company she works for in Sheridan — and I are two for three in personality matches. My childhood best friend sits across the aisle from me on nearly every test. Both scenarios give me hope for people to relate better to each other, regardless of personality type.

Learn about you, others

With obvious bias in favor of taking them, the tests provide opportunities — in whatever setting — for people to learn more about themselves and others. Myers Briggs through the 16 Personalities website provides a several-page evaluation, providing insights into situations from the workplace to navigating parenthood. The free version is not the official Myers Briggs test, though.

I’ve found it extremely effective in relating to my little sister. We fought to the death growing up but have since become best friends after learning how each other ticks. A strong extrovert (me) and extreme introvert (her) clash pretty easily, but with the help of test results, we discovered we were only one “letter” apart and more alike than we realized.

The Enneagram shows how your personality type is at its worst and its best, which helps with personal and professional growth.

The DiSC test focuses primarily on life inside the business sector.

Use it or lose it

Discussing DiSC results in the Leadership Sheridan County Class of 2019 last Friday helped us immediately relate to one another and begin to understand why each person reacted differently with different activities presented.

Love them? Hate them? Drop me a line at ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress and share your thoughts!