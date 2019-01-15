Wyoming hospitals begin publicly posting charges January 1, 2019

CHEYENNE – Consumers of health care in Wyoming now have easier access to hospital pricing information.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2019, hospitals in Wyoming began posting on their websites a list of standard charges as reflected in their chargemasters.

The Wyoming Hospital Association and its member hospitals view this move as a step toward improved price transparency and working with consumers, so they know what their financial responsibility will be before, during and after their health care visit.

It is important to note a patient’s financial responsibility may vary significantly from the posted charges depending on the type of insurance coverage the patient has, whether a service is covered in the plan, whether the provider is in the plan’s network, the plan’s cost sharing requirements, and if the patient is under their deductible.

Uninsured patients will additionally see differences from the posted charges based on the hospital or provider’s offered self-pay discounts and/or sliding fee scales.

“Wyoming hospitals stand ready to assist patients in understanding what is being billed and their total out of pocket costs,” WHA president Eric Boley said.

The WHA and its members believe patients have a right to know more about prices hospitals charge for services as well as information about how well hospitals are reimbursed for care they deliver, and how much of the care delivered is not reimbursed.

With this in mind, in February 2011 the WHA launched PricePoint, a website allowing health care consumers to receive basic, facility-specific information about services and charges. This site provides hospital charge information for all services at all Wyoming hospitals.

Information about the amount of charity care and other uncompensated care each hospital delivers in a given year is also available.

WHA members have been working and will continue their work to tell a story of total value of their services inclusive of cost to the patient.

The WHA and its members remain committed to working with consumers, payers, and policy makers to continue moving the field of health care forward to include a system of transparency which is meaningful, consumer focused, and recognizes price is not the only factor in determining value.

Stated charges for a procedure or service do not tell the full story as it relates to how well a particular hospital or provider performs.

The WHA is a member owned, private, nonprofit organization representing Wyoming hospitals. WHA serves as the voice of Wyoming hospitals before local, state, regional and national legislative and regulatory bodies, the media and the general public.

While the Association’s primary focus is representation and advocacy for Wyoming hospitals, WHA also provides data services, educational programs, and a variety of other membership services.