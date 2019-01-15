Talking about healthy relationships

In November of 2018, I had the privilege of speaking to the freshman health class students at Sheridan High School. I gave a presentation on violence in relationships. The students had already been engaging with the concepts of healthy versus unhealthy relationships, so I began my presentation with a refresher — defining what a “relationship” is and that healthy relationships are built on a foundation of setting boundaries.

When boundaries are disrespected and crossed, controlling behavior and abuse can occur. We reviewed the most common types of violence that youth experience — teen dating violence, stalking and sexual assault.

The students were then educated on identifying these types of violence and how to access help in Sheridan. With little time left over to answer questions, I had each student anonymously write either a comment or a question on a notecard. All questions were compiled and answered by me, then returned to the teachers to discuss with their classes.

I presented to more than 100 students that day. When I went through the students’ cards, I had 57 questions.

Their questions ranged from, “Why did you decide to work as an advocate?” to, “How do you help someone who has been raped?” The questions were thoughtful and almost all were asking follow-up questions to the material that I had presented. As a victim advocate, I was inspired. I had students who felt safe enough to ask questions that would ultimately help them make better decisions about their relationships. I was also reminded that to build a network of people who have and choose healthy relationships; our investment is best spent on the youth in our community.

Millions of teens in the U.S. are affected by teen dating violence each year. According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Youth Risk Behavior Survey and the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey:

• Nearly one in nine female teens and approximately one in 13 male teens report having experienced physical dating violence in the last year.

• Over one in seven female teens and nearly one in 19 male teens report having experienced sexual dating violence in the last year.

• Twenty-three percent of women and 14 percent of men who were victims of contact sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime first experienced these or other forms of violence by that partner before age 18.

At the end of my presentation, I reminded the students that if they experience violence, it is not their fault. I also explain that handling what has happened is not their responsibility. It is our responsibility as adults to assist youth in accessing resources and support that can help them safely leave or recover from a violent/abusive relationship.

As a parent or guardian of a teen, here’s how you can help:

• Talk with your teen about what they would do if they or a friend were in an abusive relationship. Having a plan ahead of time helps everyone if the situation becomes unsafe.

• Know your schools protocol for addressing teen dating violence.

• Contact the Advocacy & Resource Center for resources on teen dating violence – warning signs, criminal justice process, and emotional support tools.

Healthy relationships are absolutely necessary if we want our youth to succeed. The Advocacy & Resource Center staff are available for youth presentations and support. Call 307-672-7471 for more information.

Rhonda Weber is the assistant director and victim/witness coordinator with the Advocacy and Resource Center in Sheridan.