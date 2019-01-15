Using mindfulness to navigate depression

Many Americans experience depression at some point in their lives. There are many treatments available including therapy and medication. Mindfulness is one approach to depression treatment.

Mindfulness strategies are a part of various modalities of treatment for depression including mindfulness-based cognitive therapy and acceptance and commitment therapy. Mindfulness is a tool that anyone can harness and practice whether they are in therapy or not.

What is mindfulness?

Mindfulness is paying attention to the present moment with openness and curiosity. Many people utilize mindfulness in a formal daily meditation practice or while doing yoga. However, mindfulness can be a way to come back to the present moment whenever you get caught up in your thoughts.

Life is stressful and it’s easy to get caught up in the worries of the day, what happened last week, or other non-helpful thoughts that can pull us into dark places. Mindfulness is a readily available tool to re-focus on the present moment.

What is the evidence for mindfulness?

There is emerging science that mindfulness changes your brain. MRI scans that take pictures of the brain have been utilized to show these changes. In 2012, research scientist Dr. Gaelle Desbordes found that brain activity in subjects who learned to meditate hold steady even when they are not meditating, like while they were performing everyday tasks.

How does mindfulness

help with depression?

You can train body awareness in the moment by focusing attention on the here and now, which allows you to break the cycle of self-rumination. When you are depressed, it’s easy to engage in self-rumination. Rumination is taking a bad thought and focusing all your attention on it or holding on to all the negative thoughts and revisiting them repeatedly. This makes it difficult to get over anything. Mindfulness can pull you out of the depression-rumination cycle.

How do I engage in mindfulness?

There are many mindfulness exercises or guided meditations to start with. Here is one example of a mindfulness exercise:

Mindfulness Breathing- focus on your breath for just one minute.

1. Start by breathing in and out slowly. One breath cycle should last for approximately 6 seconds.

2. Breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth, letting your breath flow effortlessly in and out of your body.

3. Let go of your thoughts. Let go of things you have to do later today or pending projects that need your attention. Simply let thoughts rise and fall of their own accord and be at one with your breath.

4. Purposefully watch your breath, focusing your sense of awareness on its pathway as it enters your body and fills you with life.

5. Then watch with your awareness as it works work its way up and out of your mouth and its energy dissipates into the world.

Jennifer White, LPC, is the clinical director for Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center.