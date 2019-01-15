Emotional health leads to a healthy lifestyle

When you think about health, what does that look like to you? Do you see a certain size of a person? Do you think of someone that is cancer or disease free? Maybe you think to be healthy you need to be a bodybuilder, a runner or some elite athlete. But what if I told you that health is individualized? It isn’t always physical and that it looks completely different from one person to another despite the way they look or if they are living with a disease?

One of the most overlooked things when people think about living healthy is their emotional health. Some people have learned healthy ways to deal with daily stressors and problems that are part of life. However, when a person hasn’t quite figured out a way that works for them and how to cope, when they arise, they develop strong feelings of sadness, stress or anxiety. Stress is defined as the “state of emotional strain resulting from demanding circumstances” and it isn’t all bad. Maybe you’re getting married or got a job promotion. Maybe you’re retiring from a job you’ve worked at for years or even buying a car.

What does this have to do with health?

When a person has poor emotional health, their immune system can weaken in the body. A person may notice they are more prone to getting colds and infections, but they may also notice getting anxious and upset at things that once may not have bothered them. Often in these situations, people get lost and overwhelmed, resulting in people not wanting to take care of themselves physically in ways such as exercising or eating nutritious foods. While this is common, unfortunately it lends itself toward more health complications and having the individual feeling like life is exhausting and they find themselves walking around in a fog, not noticing any of the beauty and good things around them.

When people don’t feel like they can muster the energy or courage to get up and get moving, that’s when the physical health starts declining. They may start noticing that they make unsound and unhealthy choices. They start noticing more back pain, neck stiffness, changes in appetite, insomnia, extreme tiredness, general aches and pains throughout their body, weight loss or gain and likely headaches will occur.

What does all of this mean?

It’s time to calm the mind and honor the body. There are many types of relaxation methods that could be helpful, such as daily guided or unguided meditation, listening to music or sounds of the ocean. Maybe it’s time to look into that yoga class or search for a restorative or gentle yoga. Schedule a massage and let the therapist help release the tension in the body as the mind relaxes if it is comfortable and fits into the budget. Maybe it’s time to notice how deep your breathing is and focus on 10 deep breaths at a time, breathing in for 5 counts and out for 5 counts. Whatever it is, make sure it is something calming and consistent.

Take care and put yourself first; I promise it isn’t selfish to do so. Start cultivating a routine and be sure it includes eating healthy and nutritious meals, getting enough sleep, and doing some sort of enjoyable exercise. Because when a person does all of that, their health rewards them.

Desiree Pearce is the health and well-being director for the Sheridan County YMCA.