High numbers of STDs recorded in 2017

We continue to see sexually transmitted diseases at record high numbers, indicating an urgent need for education, prevention and testing.

Sexual health may be a taboo subject to discuss, but it is critical to increase our public awareness with the record high numbers of sexually transmitted diseases.

With this alarming increase of potentially life-changing diseases, we need to do everything we can to reverse this disturbing trend.

Here are some facts supporting the increase in STDs:

• In 2017, there were 1.7 million reported cases of Chlamydia, which is a 22 percent increase from 2013.

• In 2017, there were 555,608 reported cases of Gonorrhea, which is a 67 percent increase from 2013.

• In 2017, there were 30,644 reported cases of primary and secondary syphilis, a 76 percent increase from 2013.

What are STDs?

STDs, or sexually-transmitted diseases, can affect anyone. They do not always make their presence known. They can infect a person without manifesting any visible symptoms for several days to weeks. They can cause damage to internal organs without knowing it.

Because many STDs work discreetly, the best way to know whether we have been infected with one or not is to get an STD test. There are different methods of STD testing available today and people can get tested for STDs at the nearest health center or clinic in their area.

What are the STDs affecting people today?

There are dozens of STDs prevalent in the world today. They can infect both men and women, children and adults. They can infect people regardless of their nationality, citizenship, race, eye color, skin color, hair color, etc.

Some of the most common STDs today are the following:

• HPV/Human Papillomavirus/Genital Warts

• HIV/AIDS

• Gonorrhea

• Chlamydia

• Syphilis

• Hepatitis B

• Herpes

• Trichomoniasis

Young people aged 15-24, gay and bisexual men, pregnant women and those that have multiple sexual partners have higher chances of being infected with STDs.

Those that work in the medical field could also be exposed to these bacteria and viruses and could be susceptible to contracting the infections if they handle delicate materials and are not wearing the proper gear and protection.

Why you should test for STDs

If you belong to any of those groups, it is wise to get yourself tested for STDs as soon as you can. There is no other way to know whether some STD bacteria or virus has already entered your body than to get an STD test. Undergoing an STD test is for your own good, as well as for the good of your sex partners.

You can first try to set up an appointment for an STD test at a health clinic like Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns, contact via our website rhbh@org.com or call us at 307-672-7054. You will have to provide a sample of your blood, urine, or vaginal swab for the laboratory to examine.

Results may take several days to come back. If you are positive for an STD, then you have to get the appropriate treatment right away. If tests return negative, then you can breathe out a sigh of relief and be careful the next time around.

STD testing plays a crucial role in reducing the spread of STDs and for the treatment of STDs.

The earlier a person gets an STD test, the easier it is to treat the STD because the virus or bacterium may not have caused that much damage yet.

Amanda Alexander, RN, is the executive director of Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns.