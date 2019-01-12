Local sports briefs

Broncs fall for the first time

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team dropped its first game all season Friday in Billings. The Broncs fell to Billings West 58-41, pushing their record to 8-1.

The Golden Bears doubled up the Broncs in the first quarter 16-8 and carried a 29-23 lead into halftime.

Billings West began to pull away, taking a 46-36 advantage into the game’s final period, and a five-point fourth frame for Sheridan sealed its fate.

Gus Wright paced the Broncs with 12 points, while Tristan Bower added 11 points.

Sheridan is back in action Saturday when it plays host to Kelly Walsh at 1 p.m.

SHS Grapplers sit 13th as a team

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestlers traveled across the border for the Cowboy Invitational in Miles City, Montana, on Friday. They continue action Saturday to finish the invite.

Sidney, Montana, filled the leading spot for the invite on Friday at 176 team points. Sheridan fell well below the leaders as a team at 13th place with 60 points, trailing Circle, Montana, by only one point.

Sheridan’s Hayden Crow led the team with a sixth-place finish in the 145-pound weight class and 13 team points. Crow downed two opponents but fell to Rylin Burns of Colstrip in the semifinal match.

Quinn Heyneman also placed sixth and scored the team 11 points in the 160-pound weight class. Heyneman downed two opponents and lost to Ty Bradley of Colstrip in the semifinal round.

Sheridan 126-pound grappler Hunter Goodwin placed eighth and downed three opponents and scored 12 team points.

Reese Osborne placed eighth as well, downing two opponents in the 132-pound weight class.

The Broncs will hit the mats again Saturday for another round of border action.

SHS swimmers fall to Laramie

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team was soundly defeated by host Laramie Friday 144-36.

The boys 200-yard medley relay — comprised of Thomas Yates, Isaac Otto, Walkara Robinson and Matt Thompson — contributed points for the team with a fourth-place finish at a time of 2 minutes, 0.38 seconds.

The 200-yard freestyle relay — removing Matt Thompson and adding Bryson Shosten from the medley team — finished fifth with a time of 1:44.53.

Shosten earned the only individual top-five finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.92. Yates placed right behind his teammate at 57.06. Shosten also earned a sixth-place 200-yard freestyle finish with a time of 2:02.23.

Tongue River boys downed by Wright

SHERIDAN — Tongue River boys basketball team traveled to Wright and were defeated by the hosts, 69-46. TR’s Jackson Clair led scoring with 15 points, followed by James Richards at 11.

A solid second quarter by the Eagles could not overpower Wright’s solid four-quarter play. Tongue River rests for the weekend and starts up again Jan. 18 when the team hosts Greybull.

Wright dominates Lady Eagles

SHERIDAN — Tongue River girls basketball were torn down by Wright on the road Friday, 62-18.

Wright started out with strength, scoring 27 points to TR’s five. The subsequent quarters resulted in the same scoring discrepancy, as the Lady Eagles did not score above six points in any one quarter throughout the night.

Tongue River hopes to reconcile its season against Greybull on the Lady Eagles home court Jan. 18.

Arvada-Clearmont hosts tourney

SHERIDAN — In day one of the Little Six Invitational at Arvada-Clearmont High School, the Lady Panthers destroyed Midwest, 61-9. AC’s boys basketball team results were not available at press time.

Tournament action continues tomorrow for both teams.

Eagle grapplers earn few points

SHERIDAN — The Tongue River High School wrestling team had four grapplers score team points at the Pavilion competition, inching their way forward as a team and landing fourth from last in the 18-team tournament.

Kyle Breen paced the team, contributing nine team points and beating three of his opponents.

Luke Singer earned seven points for the team and beat two opponents from Riverton and Wind River.

Azariah Benavides and Hunter O’Neal both earned four points for the team with a combined three opponents overpowered.