Local basketball briefs

Generals grind out win over Plainsmen

SHERIDAN — The No. 18 Sheridan College men’s basket- ball team dipped out of Region IX North play Thursday to battle Northeastern Junior College. The Generals grinded out a 72-59 victory to improve to 15-1 on the season.

AJ Bramah and Adham Eleeda paced SC with 17 points apiece — Bramah just missed out on a double-double with nine rebounds. Cam Reece added 12 points, and Javary Christmas came off the bench to score 12, as well.

The Generals hit 51 percent (26 of 51) of their field-goal attempts but only made 5 of 21 shots from 3-point land. SC held the Plainsmen to just 38.3 percent (23-for-60) from the floor. The Generals return to Region IX North play Saturday at home against Western Wyoming Community College.

Lady Generals drop fourth in a row

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team continued to struggle Thursday in Sterling, Colorado. The Generals dropped their fourth game in a row, falling to Northeastern Junior College 70-67, moving their record to 10-6 on the season.

Sara Oca came off the bench to lead SC for the second time in as many nights. She poured in a career-high 21 points, while Noora Parttimaa represented the only other Lady General in double figures with 10 points.

Sheridan fought back after a sluggish start. The Lady Generals trailed 43-31 at halftime before making it a 55-49 game ahead of the final quarter. Sheridan College returns home and hosts Western Wyoming Community College Saturday at 2 p.m.