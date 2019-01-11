SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No reports by press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:39 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, South Linden Avenue, 1:57 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 7:44 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 8:17 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 14th Street, 9:00 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Harassment, North Gould Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sumner Street, 9:46 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Burrows Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:35 a.m.
• Vehicle Identification Number inspection, West 12th Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:13 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 6:05 a.m.
• Lost property, Sugarland Drive, 1:32 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Gould Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Fraud, Val Vista Street, 1:56 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Theft of services, South Tschirgi Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Snow removal, Taylor Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 5:35 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Dana Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Barking dog, King Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.
• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, US Highway 87, mile marker 37.5, Banner, 7:26 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bird Farm Road, 7:58 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Runaway, Lane Lane, 1:46 p.m.
• Animal injured, Highway 14 West, mile marker 84, Dayton, 4:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Cottage Grove Avenue, Banner, 4:51 p.m.
• Warrant service, Cottage Grove Avenue, Banner, 5:50 p.m.
• Harassment, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 6:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Holly Jon Sabo, 39, Story, failure to pay warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Calvin Neil McDonald, 33, Gillette, Wyoming, DWUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2