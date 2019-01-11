FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports by press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:39 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, South Linden Avenue, 1:57 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 7:44 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 8:17 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 14th Street, 9:00 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Harassment, North Gould Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Sumner Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West Burrows Street, 10:22 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:35 a.m.

• Vehicle Identification Number inspection, West 12th Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:13 p.m.

• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 6:05 a.m.

• Lost property, Sugarland Drive, 1:32 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Gould Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Fraud, Val Vista Street, 1:56 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Theft of services, South Tschirgi Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Snow removal, Taylor Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Dana Avenue, 6:20 p.m.

• Barking dog, King Street, 7:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.

• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, US Highway 87, mile marker 37.5, Banner, 7:26 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bird Farm Road, 7:58 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 1:46 p.m.

• Animal injured, Highway 14 West, mile marker 84, Dayton, 4:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Cottage Grove Avenue, Banner, 4:51 p.m.

• Warrant service, Cottage Grove Avenue, Banner, 5:50 p.m.

• Harassment, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 6:51 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Holly Jon Sabo, 39, Story, failure to pay warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Calvin Neil McDonald, 33, Gillette, Wyoming, DWUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

By |Jan. 11, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN