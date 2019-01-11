SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:39 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, South Linden Avenue, 1:57 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 7:44 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 8:17 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 14th Street, 9:00 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Harassment, North Gould Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Sumner Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West Burrows Street, 10:22 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:35 a.m.

• Vehicle Identification Number inspection, West 12th Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:13 p.m.

• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 6:05 a.m.

• Lost property, Sugarland Drive, 1:32 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Gould Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Fraud, Val Vista Street, 1:56 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Theft of services, South Tschirgi Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Snow removal, Taylor Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Dana Avenue, 6:20 p.m.

• Barking dog, King Street, 7:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.

• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, US Highway 87, mile marker 37.5, Banner, 7:26 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bird Farm Road, 7:58 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 1:46 p.m.

• Animal injured, Highway 14 West, mile marker 84, Dayton, 4:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Cottage Grove Avenue, Banner, 4:51 p.m.

• Warrant service, Cottage Grove Avenue, Banner, 5:50 p.m.

• Harassment, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 6:51 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Holly Jon Sabo, 39, Story, failure to pay warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Calvin Neil McDonald, 33, Gillette, Wyoming, DWUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2