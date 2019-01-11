SAGE to offer after-school art

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will offer after-school art classes with Arin Waddell beginning Jan. 30.

The classes are open to children ages 8-12 and will take place each Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. through March 6.

Classes will include an exploration of a wide variety of projects and materials via literacy-based arts instruction.

The cost is $50 for the six-week session, and scholarships are available. Registration is available at the YMCA or at sheridanymca.org.

Classes will take place at SAGE Community Arts, located at 21 W. Brundage St.