SAGE to offer after-school art

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will offer after-school art classes with Arin Waddell beginning Jan. 30.

The classes are open to children ages 8-12 and will take place each Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. through March 6.

Classes will include an exploration of a wide variety of projects and materials via literacy-based arts instruction.

The cost is $50 for the six-week session, and scholarships are available. Registration is available at the YMCA or at sheridanymca.org.

Classes will take place at SAGE Community Arts, located at 21 W. Brundage St.

Jan. 11, 2019

