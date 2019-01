SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host an event to help local collectors assess the value of their items.

Ken and Sue Heuerman along with Wayne Sullenger and Darla Judes will give their best estimates as to the value of precious items.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring just one item per person.

The pre-show will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the event will start at 1 p.m.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.