Local sports briefs

Generals slip past Lancers

SHERIDAN — The No. 18 Sheridan College men’s basketball team opened Region IX play Wednesday night in Torrington. The Generals edged Eastern Wyoming College 81-77 to improve to 14-1 on the season.

Adham Eleeda and AJ Bramah led a balanced scoring attack — which featured six Generals in double figures — with 16 points apiece. Josh Bagley and Cam Reece each had 13 points, while Javary Christmas and Sean Sutherlin added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Sheridan led 40-35 at halftime and increased its lead to double digits early in the second half. But Eastern Wyoming made a run and tied it with under five minutes to play. Bagley’s 3-pointer with just under a minute left in the contest gave Sheridan some cushion at 80-77, and Eleeda iced the game with a free throw with less than a second to play.

The Generals return home Saturday and play host to Western Wyoming Community College at 5 p.m.

Eastern Wyoming edges Sheridan College women

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team fell in its Region IX opener Wednesday night in Torrington. Eastern Wyoming College eked past the Lady Generals 86-83, as SC dropped to 10-6 on the season.

Sara Oca logged another impressive game off the bench for SC. She paced her team with a career-high 18 points, topping her previous career-best of 13 points that she scored last Saturday. Cynthia Green and Kassie Hoyer added 12 points apiece, while Noora Parttimaa chipped in 10 points.

The Lady Generals, who have lost three in a row, return home and host Western Wyoming Community College Saturday at 2 p.m.