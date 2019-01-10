SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Medical, North Main Street, 8:06 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 6:40 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
• Trauma, North Main Street, 9:15 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Admissions — Alicia A. Bryl, Big Horn; Kaylee Mae Bryl, Big Horn
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Noise complaint, Marion Court, 12:32 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:51 a.m.
• Drug activity, West 12th Street, 6:13 a.m.
• Careless driver, North Main Street, 7:34 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Brundage Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Fire-other, South Connor Street, 6:19 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Water Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Gould Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Animal dead, Meadowlark Lane, 12:49 p.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 12:58 p.m.
• Assist agency, Second Avenue East, 1:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Pond View Court, 2:31 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street 2:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Damaged property, Strahan Parkway, 7:53 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 9:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:48 pm.
• Civil dispute, East Fifth Street, 11:07 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Animal welfare, Highway 87 and Meade Creek Road, 8:26 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 1:03 p.m.
• Runaway, Lane Lane, 1:24 p.m.
• Test, West 13th Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 10:28 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• No new arrests.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2