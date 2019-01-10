FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:48 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Medical, North Main Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 6:40 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 9:15 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Admissions — Alicia A. Bryl, Big Horn; Kaylee Mae Bryl, Big Horn

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Noise complaint, Marion Court, 12:32 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:51 a.m.

• Drug activity, West 12th Street, 6:13 a.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 7:34 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Brundage Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Fire-other, South Connor Street, 6:19 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Water Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Gould Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Animal dead, Meadowlark Lane, 12:49 p.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 12:58 p.m.

• Assist agency, Second Avenue East, 1:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, Pond View Court, 2:31 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street 2:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Damaged property, Strahan Parkway, 7:53 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 9:14 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:48 pm.

• Civil dispute, East Fifth Street, 11:07 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Animal welfare, Highway 87 and Meade Creek Road, 8:26 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 1:03 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 1:24 p.m.

• Test, West 13th Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 10:28 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• No new arrests.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

