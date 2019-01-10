FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local students recognized for work at Casper College

SHERIDAN — Casper College officials have released the names of the students who made the President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s Honor Roll at the college for the 2018 fall semester.

To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll , a student must take at least 12 hours and receive a GPA of 3.5 or better.

Makenna Balkenbush of Sheridan earned a spot on that list.

To earn a spot on the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or better. The recognition is for part-time degree-seeking students (those taking six to 11 credit hours per semester) and nondegree-seeking full-time students taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Justin Kremer, Devin Peterson, Ryan Schock and Morgan Vigil of Sheridan earned spots on the Dean’s Honor Roll.

