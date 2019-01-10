Avalanche class planned for Jan. 18-19

SHERIDAN — A two-day avalanche class including a lecture and outdoor learning opportunity will take place Jan. 18-19.

The lecture set for Jan. 18 will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Extension office, located at the intersection of Dome Loop and Arena Drive.

The outdoor portion of the class will take place Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.

There are no prerequisites for the course, but attendees should be prepared to go outside.

If participants own or can borrow avalanche rescue gear (beacon, shovel and probe), they are asked to bring those items to the Saturday portion of the class.

There is no minimum age for individuals to participate.

Space is limited, so participants are asked to sign up by calling 307-673-4701. The workshop is free.

Sheridan Community Land Trust, Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center and Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area representatives are organizing the class.