Celebrating our 30th birthday at the WYO

Welcome to 2019! It’s the WYO’s 30th birthday year! The WYO reopened in October 1989; it’s exciting to think we’ve been bringing world-class entertainment to Sheridan and the surrounding area for (almost) 30 years.

We have so many special things to celebrate this year. First and foremost, we celebrate the people that make the WYO what it is — a unique and exciting part of Sheridan’s culture. These include supporters, staff, patrons, volunteers, board members, students and you.

We have a ton of excellent events in the latter half of our season. Performances from Colcannon, The Underwater Bubble Show, Villalobos Brothers, The Kingston Trio, Hot Club of San Francisco, The Met Live in HD, Bolshoi in Cinema, National Theatre Live and a special event we will be announcing soon (hint, it’s the 50th anniversary year of the release of Alice’s Restaurant…). Not to mention the very talented local performers who will bring “9 to 5 The Musical” to the WYO stage in March.

We will host residency opportunities with Repertory Dance Theatre, which will present masterclasses to local dance students along with movement classes for our cherished older generation and those with disabilities. Tapestry will be joining us in April for another three-day residency where they will bring their spoken word/tap programs to Sheridan High School, the Wyoming Girls School and other locations.

The WYO has become a center for great activity and terrific partnerships. We celebrate our engagement with Sheridan College and their theater and dance program and are particularly excited about the installation of the sprung dance floor in the dance studio which will provide the dance department a professional space to continue their education.

Sheridan County Youth & Children’s Chorale and Tandem Productions enjoy rehearsing in the Tandem Rehearsal Hall on the third floor of the Hallmark building. We celebrate their artistic growth along with our own.

Civic Theatre Guild is another celebrated partner. We are pleased that we have been able to combine our costume collections in the WYO’s costume storage area and thanks to many generous donors, have been able to provide additional lighting to that space. Holy smokes do we have clothes!

As we move through the upcoming year, we are working to provide theater workshops and/or classes through various partnerships along with expanded programming for the area. There are so many terrific things about this community. We appreciate being a part of it!

Erin Butler is the executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.