FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 742 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, 50 block Fish Hatchery Road, 11:13 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 4:30 pm.

• Odor inveistgiation, 1300 block Marion Street, 7:36 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 1:37 a.m.

• Fire standby, Highway 345, 2:07 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 5:03 a.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:46 a.m.

• Medical, Beckton Avenue, 7:20 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Medical, Rice Avenue, 9:24 a.m.

• Medical, Main Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:00 p.m.

• Medical, Dee Drive, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, Terra Avenue, 7:41 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 a.m.

• Fire standby, Fish Hatchery Road, 11:20 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 1:44 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 3:39 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:05 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:38 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.

• Damaged property, Big Horn Avenue, 7:53 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dunnuck Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 9:10 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 a.m.

• Found property, Linden Avenue, 9:46 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 10:44 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 10:49 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Fairway Lane, 12:53 p.m.

• Accident, Sherman Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Death investigation, Long Drive, 1:43 p.m.

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Assist agency, Bellevue Avenue, 2:08 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:32 p.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 3:30 p.m.

• Animal dead, West Fifth Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 5:07 p.m.

• DUS, South Carlin Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Fairway Lane, 8:12 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:41 p.m.

• Interference, Fairway Lane, 10:48 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 8:36 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Ponderosa Drive, Banner, 10:36 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:13 a.m.

• Civil standby, First Street, Parkman, 11:28 a.m.

• Threats cold, West 15th Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 4:16 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, Mile Marker 15, 6:49 p.m.

• Assist agency, Fairway Lane, 11:31 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Steven Dwayne Wilkey, 43, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Damon Thomas King, 21, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael Lee Reynolds, 51, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

By |Jan. 9, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass