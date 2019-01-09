SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 742 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, 50 block Fish Hatchery Road, 11:13 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 4:30 pm.

• Odor inveistgiation, 1300 block Marion Street, 7:36 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 1:37 a.m.

• Fire standby, Highway 345, 2:07 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 5:03 a.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:46 a.m.

• Medical, Beckton Avenue, 7:20 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Medical, Rice Avenue, 9:24 a.m.

• Medical, Main Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:00 p.m.

• Medical, Dee Drive, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, Terra Avenue, 7:41 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 a.m.

• Fire standby, Fish Hatchery Road, 11:20 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 1:44 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 3:39 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:05 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:38 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.

• Damaged property, Big Horn Avenue, 7:53 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dunnuck Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 9:10 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 a.m.

• Found property, Linden Avenue, 9:46 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 10:44 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 10:49 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Fairway Lane, 12:53 p.m.

• Accident, Sherman Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Death investigation, Long Drive, 1:43 p.m.

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Assist agency, Bellevue Avenue, 2:08 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:32 p.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 3:30 p.m.

• Animal dead, West Fifth Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 5:07 p.m.

• DUS, South Carlin Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Fairway Lane, 8:12 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:41 p.m.

• Interference, Fairway Lane, 10:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 8:36 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Ponderosa Drive, Banner, 10:36 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:13 a.m.

• Civil standby, First Street, Parkman, 11:28 a.m.

• Threats cold, West 15th Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 4:16 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, Mile Marker 15, 6:49 p.m.

• Assist agency, Fairway Lane, 11:31 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Steven Dwayne Wilkey, 43, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Damon Thomas King, 21, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael Lee Reynolds, 51, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 3