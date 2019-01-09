Local briefs

WYO to host The Met Live in HD

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a showing of The Met Live in HD on Dec. 15.

Guiseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” will begin at 10:55 a.m. The opera tells the story of a tragic heroine, her hapless lover and his father, Germont, who destroys their love.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and $11 for students. All tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

Swing into Spring event planned at college

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host Swing into Spring on Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Whitney Academic Center atrium. The drop-in event is an opportunity for students to enroll and prepare for the spring semester. The event is free and open to the public.

During the event, Sheridan College staff will help students apply, test, register for classes, apply for financial aid, apply for housing, get their student ID, books and more.

“Come get everything on your checklist accomplished all in one day,” Director of Advising and Testing Brett Burtis said in a press release. “Staff will help you with everything from applying to getting your student ID to registering for classes.”

On-campus parking is available in Parking Lot A.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Young farmers, ranchers conference coming up

SHERIDAN — “Classic Traditions, New Solutions” is the theme of the Jan. 18-20 Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmer & Rancher Conference in Sheridan. The conference is geared toward young farmers and ranchers over the age of 18. Children are welcome.

The conference kicks-off at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 18. The keynote presentation “Profitable Ranching — Is it Possible” with Burke Teichert begins at 1 p.m.

Other sessions will feature American Farm Bureau Federation Director of Media and Advocacy Training Johnna Miller, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Tris Munsick and others. Topics to be covered include profitability, lobbying, succession planning and wilderness study areas. The registration fee is $100 per adult. The agenda and registration form are available at www.wyfb.org or you may call 307-532-2002. The registration deadline is Jan. 10.

Late registrations may be accepted based on availability after Jan. 10 at $125 per adult.

The event will take place at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Sheridan, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.