Wyoming Arts Council announces public art call

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council announced a new call for entry for public art. The University of Wyoming is constructing a new Science Initiative Building on the campus in Laramie. Through the state’s Art in Public Buildings Program, artwork will be commissioned for the new facility.

A request for qualifications is open to artists with a deadline of Feb. 25. This is a national RFQ. Wyoming artists will be given preference.

The call is available on callforentry.org. Additional details, including eligibility requirements, timelines and budget information are available on the website and on the Wyoming Arts Council website.

Submissions to the RFQ must be made through CaFE by the deadline listed. There is a committee for the project, tasked with reviewing applications, selecting finalists and making the final artwork selection. Wyoming artists are encouraged to apply.

The new Science Initiative Building is an approximately 168,000-square-foot, five-story structure on the northwest corner of the University of Wyoming campus. The facility will bring together the Center for Advanced Scientific Imaging, core facilities within the Center for Integrative Biological Research and Active Learning Classrooms into an interdisciplinary modern facility for faculty and students.

The committee is interested in work for both the interior and exterior of the building. The committee would like to see artwork that encompasses the theme of education, specifically participatory education and active learning. The building is scheduled to open in 2021.

Art in Public Buildings legislation for the state is administered through the Wyoming Arts Council

For more information, contact email arts@wyo.gov or call 307-777-7742.