Student news

Blackwell earns academic honors

SHERIDAN — Morgan L. Blackwell of Sheridan was named to the 2018 fall semester honor roll at Lewis-Clark State College by earning President’s List status.

To qualify for the President’s List students must have a GPA of 3.75 or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in level 100 classes or above.

CSC announces Dean’s List

SHERIDAN — Chadron State College announced 371 students met requirements for the Fall 2018 Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of coursework during the semester to qualify.

Jacquelyn Wells of Ranchester and Annalee Bailey, Braydon Drell, Elizabeth Jost, Sydnea Lopez and Lindsey Sharp, all of Sheridan, were named to the list.

CSC announces President’s List

SHERIDAN — Chadron State College has announced that 290 students met requirements for the Fall 2018 President’s List by earning a 4.0 cumulative GPA. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of coursework during the semester to qualify.

Shania Channel, Kylene Coonis and Erin O’Connell, all of Sheridan, earned spots on the list.

Local students recognized on BHSU Dean’s List

SHERIDAN — A total of 722 students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours to earn a spot on the Black Hills State University Dean’s List for the fall of 2018.

Students that achieved a 4.0 GPA are recognized with an asterisk. The following students earned spots on the list.

Ranchester — Eryn Aksamit*

Sheridan — Katherine Campbell*, Mikkayla DeBolt*, Jess Edens*, Brian Kjerstad, Ashton Legerski, Tayci Maxwell, Collin Powers, Cameron Ralston, Jessica Ross, Jamy Shassetz, Derek Vela, Dylan Wright