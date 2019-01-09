Legislative leaders outline priorities as session starts

CHEYENNE — Wyoming lawmakers officially launched the 2019 general session Tuesday with pomp and circumstance, including serenades from choirs, speeches from state officials and the swearing-in of new members.

But after the celebrations and congratulations were finished, both chamber leaders outlined the challenges facing the state and the Legislature’s responsibility to tackle them.

Education funding, health-care coverage and cost, and finding a way to create a sustainable and modern tax structure that helps move the state away from the boom-and-bust cycle of the mineral markets remain the key issues. How the Legislature attempts to solve them during the next 40 business days remains to be seen.

The Senate’s new president, Drew Perkins, R-Casper, pulled off an oratory feat by including quotes from both President Abraham Lincoln and “Star Wars” character Han Solo in his first speech as leader of the state’s upper chamber. But the major thrust of Perkins’ address was to lay out the issues every senator knows loom on the horizon, and the need to come together to find a way to solve them. “We need to not only look at the tax structure, but we also need to continue to exercise restraint on our expenses,” Perkins said. “The object is not to raise more revenue. The object is to stabilize revenues.”

Perkins said it was imperative for Wyoming to find

ways to broaden the tax base, take a cue from other states without an income tax, and make sure more services are taxed, especially those taken advantage of by out-of-state visitors. “It’s not about increasing the tax burden on our citizens. It’s about having visitors to our state pay a fair share of the cost associated with their visit. They need to pay for those services, which range from good roads to management of wildlife,” Perkins said.

While the Senate has a

new face in the president’s chair, House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, keeps his perch for two more years. The move is a rarity in Wyoming politics.

In Harshman’s introductory speech, he outlined many of the issues that have continued to vex lawmakers and citizens alike. He also urged lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to take the long view when considering action over the next two months.

Harshman pointed to the work of legislatures past that created the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund and the first sales tax in Wyoming, and those who were the first in the nation to extend the right to vote to women. He urged this batch of lawmakers to follow their example.

“The issues that we’re going to look at, there are going to be a few of them where you’re going to wonder, ‘I just can’t support that.’ But I would encourage you to take the long view at this,” Harshman said. “I would like folks to look back and say, ‘Jeez, those guys back in the teens, that was really a good thing they did.”

By Ramsey Scott

Wyoming Tribune Eagle Via Wyoming News Exchange