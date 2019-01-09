Man sentenced to prison in chase involving cement truck

GILLETTE — District Judge John R. Perry said he understands that when 32-year-old Eric Herman Jr. is on drugs, it’s a classic case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Perry said Tuesday morning that according to Herman’s long criminal history, which includes aggravated drunken driving, eluding police, grand theft auto and more, drugs “transform you into a monster.”

The two felonies that Herman was sentenced for Tuesday were his eighth and ninth. Herman also understood at his sentencing that he would be in prison for a long time. He admitted he was the one who decided to use drugs in the first place, but when he is on them, he said he becomes an even worse decision-maker. Perry sentenced Herman to 8½ to 10 years in prison for the destruction of property charge and four to six years for the wrongful taking of property. Those sentences will be served back-to-back.

Herman also will serve two concurrent 180-day sentences in jail for the two misdemeanors.

Additionally, Herman will have to pay more than $64,000 in restitution for the damages he caused July 19.

Herman pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to destruction of property and wrongful taking or disposing of property, both felonies. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance and eluding police.

The chase started after four officers, who were in front of the Ramada Hotel at about 12:45 a.m., smelled marijuana as Herman walked by and got into his Dodge pickup. When police followed Herman and tried to stop him, he took off at about 100 mph, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.

With police in pursuit, Herman got on Interstate 90 and exited near Cam-plex, where he drove through various lots and fields at the multi-events facility, including an RV rally. Then he drove through nearby subdivisions, plowing through yards, fences and unlit areas before arriving at the Energy Capital Sports Complex, where he took his pickup off road.

By Patrick Filbin

Gillette News Record Via Wyoming News Exchange