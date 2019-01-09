Wyoming news briefs

WyoLotto transfers record $2.8M to state of Wyoming

CHEYENNE (WNE) — WyoLotto transferred a record-breaking $2.8 million to the State Treasurer’s Office last week — the largest quarterly sum since Wyoming’s lottery began making transfers in early 2016.

This was double WyoLotto’s last transfer of $1.4 million, bringing total transfers to more than $13.6 million since April 2016.

The funds will be distributed among various Wyoming communities.

The transfer includes all money left over after paying winners and retailer fees. Since its launch, WyoLotto has had nearly 3.8 million winners and distributed more than $51 million in player winnings.

“In most lotteries, they designate money for certain things, such as education,” WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz said Tuesday. “Here in Wyoming, they allow some flexibility, as long as it benefits the public good. There’s no mandate on where they have to spend it.”

A steep reduction in WyoLotto promotion costs and an increase in the number of players account for the gradual fiscal growth, Clontz said.

“When we first started in 2014, we had to pour a lot of money into research, game development and marketing,” Clontz said. “Once we got that rolling, we cut the marketing budget, allowing more money to go back to the state. And more people become familiar with the games when those jackpots are high. A lot of this is driven by that.”

Only about 11 percent of Wyoming’s adult population — 40,000-50,000 people — pay into the lottery each year.

This quarter, two players won the $3.3 million Cowboy Draw jackpot, which Clontz said also contributed to the spike.

“The jackpots drive these sales,” he said.

Gillette airport business falls

GILLETTE (WNE) — Gillette-Campbell County Airport experienced a down year in 2018 with its lowest passenger count in four years.

The airport saw 56,089 total passengers last year, which is down 8 percent from 2017’s 60,654 and a 6 percent drop from 2016.

It was the lowest annual total since 2014, when there were about 52,000 passengers.

On the bright side, 4,621 passengers came through the airport in December, which is up 10 percent from December 2017. It was one of only two months in 2018 that showed improvement over its 2017 counterpart.

The biggest reason for the drop is the airport losing one-third of its flights in the summer. For much of 2017, the airport offered three daily round-trip flights to Denver six days a week. At the start of 2018, SkyWest decreased that to four days a week. And in the summer, the four became zero.

Airport Director Jay Lundell thought that for the numbers to drop 8 percent, given the circumstances, is encouraging.

This year is going to be a pivotal year for air service, not just in Gillette but around the state. The Gillette-Campbell County Airport is contracting with a consulting firm to make its ticket prices more competitive with surrounding airports.

And Gillette is set to be part of a proposed statewide capacity purchase agreement, where the state would contract with one airline to provide Gillette and the other participating communities — Sheridan, Riverton, Rock Springs — with daily flights to Denver. If all goes according to plan, the program should get started this fall.

Torrington superintendent retires as police investigate crash

TORRINGTON (WNE) — The Goshen County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees have accepted the retirement of Superintendent Jean Chrostoski, who is currently under investigation by the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly leaving the scene of a vehicle accident after the district’s Christmas party on Dec. 21.

In December, then-Goshen County Sheriff Jeremy Wardell confirmed there is an ongoing investigation surrounding the crash. No charges had been filed because numerous eyewitnesses were still being interviewed by law enforcement officials.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges have been filed with the Goshen County Attorney’s Office.

A representative of the office told the Torrington Telegram the case was still under investigation.

The GCSD board accepted Chrostoski’s retirement during a special meeting Thursday night.

In a letter presented to the board, Chrostoski said she has been “struggling with this decision since I turned 60 in September, and have spent the last few months trying to determine when the right time would be to retire.”

However, Chrostoski told the Casper Star-Tribune on Friday the crash and the ensuing investigation played a part in her decision to retire, though her decision wasn’t “entirely related” to the investigation.

Chrostoski’s retirement will go into effect on Feb. 1. In her letter to the board, she wrote her decision was based on what she feels is best for the future of the district.

“I feel with a new board, it’s an opportune time to come together and decide the type of leader you wish to have for the district,” she wrote.

