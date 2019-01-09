Man dies in fire

RANCHESTER — A man died in a structure fire in the early morning hours on Monday in Ranchester. The man has not yet been identified, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At around 2:05 a.m. Monday, Tongue River Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Ranchester was dispatched to a garage-type structure fire near the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and Highway 345. Two Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on scene when Ranchester fire arrived. Ranchester fire then called in Dayton Volunteer Fire District and Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department to assist on scene.

It was discovered that a man was in the camper and the fire initially started in the camper. The fire fully consumed the camper and moved outside of the camper into the garage area. Ranchester Fire chief Donnie Dobrenz described it as a “bad situation,” and said the coroner is involved.

It took crews almost three hours to manage the fire. The primary cause of the fire is being investigated by the Wyoming fire marshal.

More information will be shared when available.