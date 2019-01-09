FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Man dies in fire

Home|News|Local News|Man dies in fire

RANCHESTER — A man died in a structure fire in the early morning hours on Monday in Ranchester. The man has not yet been identified, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At around 2:05 a.m. Monday, Tongue River Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Ranchester was dispatched to a garage-type structure fire near the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and Highway 345. Two Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on scene when Ranchester fire arrived. Ranchester fire then called in Dayton Volunteer Fire District and Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department to assist on scene.

It was discovered that a man was in the camper and the fire initially started in the camper. The fire fully consumed the camper and moved outside of the camper into the garage area. Ranchester Fire chief Donnie Dobrenz described it as a “bad situation,” and said the coroner is involved.

It took crews almost three hours to manage the fire. The primary cause of the fire is being investigated by the Wyoming fire marshal.

More information will be shared when available.

By |Jan. 8, 2019|

About the Author:

Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the public safety and city government reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, Montana. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area

Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press.

When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.

Press Pass registration opens Wednesday, January 9.