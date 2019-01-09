Revel in the West

The Classic Western Film Series is back at the WYO!

Each film features a guest host, prize giveaways, free popcorn and an err of nostalgia. The series was started in 2010 Gene Sturlin, then a board member and now the board chair. Today, each film is introduced by Mr. Sturlin and a guest host who touches on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from the film.

The lineup this year includes:

Wild Rovers, Jan. 6

Tired of cow-punching for a living, two Montana cowboys rob a bank and flee but their employer’s sons chase after them. Starring William Holden, Ryan O’Neal and Karl Malden. Guest host: John Tucker.

Rio Bravo, Jan. 13

A small-town sheriff in the American West enlists the help of a cripple, a drunk, and a young gunfighter in his efforts to hold in jail the brother of the local bad guy. Starring John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson. Guest host: Aaron Odom.

Destry, Jan. 20

In his desire to control a frontier town, ruthless town boss Decker appoints the town drunk as sheriff who, in return, hires gunfighter Destry as his deputy. Starring Audi Murphy, Mari Blanchard and Lyle Bettger. Guest host: Mary Brannaman.

Denver & Rio Grande, Jan. 27

A romanticized history of the building of the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad in the Colorado mountains. Starring Edmund O’Brien, Sterling Hayden and Dean Jagger. Guest host: Tommy B.

See all films here, and start your new year with the classics. Then, check out the WYO’s experience of the month for Press Pass members (spoiler: one free ticket to this series!), then sign up today!

By Erin Butler

WYO Performing Arts and Education Center