FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Resolve to read

Home|Press Pass|Stories from Our Partners|Resolve to read

Have you made a resolution for the new year? Are you looking to change your diet, spending habits, or increase your exercise level?

Sheridan Stationery has books that can help you to make these changes in your lifestyle. Perhaps you just want a good book to entertain you during these long cold evenings.

Stop in and ask us for recommendations of our favorites, or check out the new books that come in each week. Our staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and just waiting to help you discover a great book. We also have jigsaw puzzles, reading lights, and fun games. Stimulate your mind with one of these fun activities.

Check out Sheridan Stationery’s experience of the month for Press Pass members, then sign up today.

By Robby Smith
Sheridan Stationery

By |Jan. 8, 2019|

About the Author:

Press Pass partners share stories about their organizations, giving you a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their worlds.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area

Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press.

When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.

Press Pass registration opens Wednesday, January 9.