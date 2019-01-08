Resolve to read

Have you made a resolution for the new year? Are you looking to change your diet, spending habits, or increase your exercise level?

Sheridan Stationery has books that can help you to make these changes in your lifestyle. Perhaps you just want a good book to entertain you during these long cold evenings.

Stop in and ask us for recommendations of our favorites, or check out the new books that come in each week. Our staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and just waiting to help you discover a great book. We also have jigsaw puzzles, reading lights, and fun games. Stimulate your mind with one of these fun activities.

Check out Sheridan Stationery’s experience of the month for Press Pass members, then sign up today.

By Robby Smith

Sheridan Stationery