Winter strikes The Brinton

The dead of winter finds The Brinton Museum rather dead as well. We close from December 24 to March 15 for maintenance and renewal and, well, mainly because most people don’t want to trek out to the Quarter Circle A Ranch in the middle of winter. Can you blame them?

We will be open in February for the All-Schools 5th Grade Student Art Show. This annual event exhibits art work from 5th Grade students in Sheridan and Johnson Counties and Southern Montana. Last year’s highlight were the historical items made by the students from Wyola, MT. A reception for the students, teachers, and families will be held on February 8th.

The staff of the Brinton Bistro is taking a well-deserved break after a busy tourist season. At present, they plan on reopening in February for Valentine’s Day, followed by Brunch on Sundays, and themed dinners every other week.

Check out The Brinton Museum experience of the month for Press Pass members, then sign up today.

By Tod Windsor

The Brinton Museum