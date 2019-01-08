Local news briefs

Monthly drawing planned for classroom supply giveaway

SHERIDAN — Teachers have a chance to win $100 in free classroom supplies by submitting applications for a monthly giveaway.

Teachers from Sheridan County school districts are encouraged to submit an application at weaverinsagency.com/classroom-supply-giveaway. The application requires teachers to designate at what district they teach and what grade, and whether they have an Amazon account.

Teachers are instructed to make a “Wish List” with Amazon for needed school supplies, labeling the list as “Weaver Giveaway.” This is how the agency will purchase the supplies, and orders will be shipped to the address on file. Up to $100 per month will be provided to the winning teacher.

No purchase necessary to win and teachers need not be present for the drawing, which will be held the first Monday of each month at Weaver Insurance Agency. Winners will be notified via email. One entry per teacher per month allowed unless an in-person entry is made at 882 Lincoln Drive, Suite B in Sheridan.

More details on how to enter are available on the website, Facebook or by calling Weaver Insurance Agency at 307-655-8001.

Women’s Agriculture Summit set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The ninth annual Women’s Agriculture Summit sponsored by Johnson County Cattlewomen will take place Saturday in Buffalo.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites. It will include sessions on why America is losing its ranchers, the truth in labeling, emergency management strategies and more.

Registration costs $45 per person and includes lunch.

For more information contact Jenna Foss at 307-217-1818 or jfoss@gmecwy.com or find the group on Facebook.

The Hampton Inn and Suites in Buffalo is located at 85 U.S. Highway 16 East.