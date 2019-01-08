FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Conference to focus on young farmers, ranchers

SHERIDAN — “Classic Traditions, New Solutions” is the theme of the Jan. 18-20 Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmer & Rancher Conference in Sheridan. The conference is geared toward young farmers and ranchers over the age of 18. Children are welcome.

The conference kicks-off at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 18. The keynote presentation “Profitable Ranching — Is it Possible” with Burke Teichert begins at 1 p.m.

Other sessions will feature American Farm Bureau Federation Director of Media and Advocacy Training Johnna Miller, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Tris Munsick and others. Topics to be covered include profitability, lobbying, succession planning and wilderness study areas.

The registration fee is $100 per adult. The agenda and registration form are available at www.wyfb.org or you may call 307-532-2002. The registration deadline is Jan. 10.

Late registrations may be accepted based on availability after Jan. 10 at $125 per adult.

The event will take place at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Sheridan, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

