Local sports briefs

Bronc wrestling finishes 13th in Douglas

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team took 13th place out of 24 teams at the Shane Shatto Invitational in Douglas. The Broncs tallied 70 points as a team. Kelly Walsh placed first with 215 points.

Hayden Crow (145 pounds) finished in fourth place and contributed 20 points for the team. Brenden Clem (170) took fourth as well, tallying 20 points. Quinn Heyneman (160) also placed fourth, totaling 18 points.

Sheridan competes in a dual meet in Colstrip, Montana, on Thursday.

Broncs shut down Trojans

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team finished up play at the Cheyenne Tournament with a win. The Broncs downed Kelly Walsh 66-44 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Tristan Bower paced Sheridan with 20 points, while Gus Wright and Sam Lecholat tallied 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Broncs and Trojans were locked in a close defensive battle during the first half. Sheridan led 11-10 after one period and 21-18 at the break. The Broncs blew the game open with a 22-point third frame before pouring in another 23 points in the final eight minutes. Sheridan travels to Billings West Friday.

Sheridan falls to Kelly Walsh

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team dropped its final game of the Cheyenne Tournament. The Lady Broncs fell to Kelly Walsh 55-37, as they move to 1-7 on the season.

Katie Ligocki represented the one Sheridan player in double figures with 14 points. Preslee Moser tallied seven points, while Annie Mitzel chipped in six points. The Lady Broncs hung around for a half, trailing 25-19, but only managed two points in the third period, which took Sheridan out of contention.

The Lady Broncs hosts Billings West Friday at 7 p.m.

Hawks pick up two victories

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks eased to a couple victories in Riverton over the weekend. The Hawks toppled the River Rats 10-0 Saturday and 9-0 Sunday to improve to 12-2 on the season.

John Billings accomplished a hat trick by the middle of the second period Saturday, and Toby Jacobs logged two goals himself. The Hawks peppered the net, firing 65 shots, and Sheridan goaltender Josh Eaton wasn’t challenged much, but when he was he met every one, turning away nine shots on target.

Camdyn Cook, Joel Bailey, Blake Billings, and Tayson Grotte all boasted two-goal games Sunday. Once again, Sheridan dominated offensively, logging 85 shots on net, while Riverton only mustered six.

The Hawks host Casper Friday.