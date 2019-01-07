FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 Val Vista Street, 4:44 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:18 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 900 block Thurmond Avenue, 2:45 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block First West Parkway, 4:42 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 10:52 a.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 12:55 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported

Saturday

• Carbon monoxide alarm, Chinook Drive, 6:57 p.m.

Sunday

• Carbon monoxide alarm, Chinook Drive, 9:21 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 4:23 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 10:01 a.m.

• Child endangerment, Taylor Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 12:13 pm.

• Snow removal, Delphi Avenue, 1:01 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Snow removal, Laclede Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Cat trap, Clarendon Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 2:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Works Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:44 p.m.

• Drug activity, West Whitney Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 5:45 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 7:35 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, South Main Street, 8:38 p.m.

• Warrant service, Riverside Street, 9:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:23 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 9:43 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 11:40 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 p.m.

Saturday

• Public intoxication, 14th Street, 5:26 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Ponderosa Drive, 10:07 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 10:44 a.m.

• Domestic, North Gould Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 a.m.

• Stalking, West Fifth Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 1:53 p.m.

• Hit and run, Demple Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Animal dead, Val Vista Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, Littlehorn Drive, 4:27 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 7:51 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Theft cold, College Meadow Drive, 9:11 p.m.

• DUS, East Brundage Street, 9:55 p.m.

Sunday

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.

• DUI, Skeels Street, 12:12 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 12:18 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Kentucky Avenue, 1:40 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 2:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 2:08 a.m.

• Damaged property, Big Horn Avenue, 10:10 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 11:03 a.m.

• Driver’s license violation, West 10th Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:34 p.m.

• Family dispute, North Gould Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 2:24 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Prowler, Paintbrush Drive, 8:11 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Animal injured, U.S. Highway 14, milepost 1.6, 7:17 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Big Goose Road, 10:35 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 5:50 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 10:59 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Dry Ranch Road, 12:28 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 193, mile marker 104, Banner, 1:34 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wyarno Road, 1:46 a.m.

• Assist WHP, Higby Road, milepost 0.7, 2:12 a.m.

• Court/violation, West 13th Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Test, East Fourth Avenue and Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, West 17th Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Misty Moon Lane, 2:43 p.m.

• Shooting guns, Highway 14 East, mile marker 10, 3:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 1, Parkman, 7:03 p.m.

• Warrant service, I-90 westbound, milepost 3, Parkman, 7:08 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, milepost 19, 8:27 p.m.

• Warrant service, Highway 335, 9:55 p.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.

Sunday

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 23, 4:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street and Soldier Creek Road, 8:35 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Nakeisha Nicole Pacheco, 28, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, felony child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael Stephen Parmer, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Nathan Jess Michael Schuerman, 39, Sheridan, felony strangulation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Monte Marion Burke, 62, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Theodore Floyd Brady, 59, Billings, Montana, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Scott Charles Ragsdale, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant 2x, out of county court; probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Rodney Bryan Bull, 55, Story, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James Donald Campbell, 53, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, interfere with officer, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 60

By |Jan. 7, 2019|

