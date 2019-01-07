Local briefs

Auditions set for ‘9 to 5’

SHERIDAN — Auditions for the production of “9 to 5” will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The WYO and Civic Theatre Guild will co-produce the play with performance dates March 7-10.

The play is based on the movie of the same name, which tells the story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. The production will be directed by Emma Hall with vocals directed by Amanda Patterson and choreographed by Aunie Johnson.

Auditions will take place at 6 p.m. both Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.

For additional information, see wyotheater.com or email Hall at emma.hall93@gmail.com.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.

Chamber lunch planned for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual membership meeting during a luncheon Wednesday at Holiday Inn Convention Center.

The cost to attend is $17 per person for lunch.

All are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 307-672-2485.

Holiday Inn Convention Center is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.